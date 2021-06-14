CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Catalent worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 20.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.67. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.