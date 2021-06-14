CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $17.47 Million Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 145,926 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 56.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 361,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 130,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

