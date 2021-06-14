CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,191 shares of company stock worth $13,051,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

