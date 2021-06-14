CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,721,088 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,721,088 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $19,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,433,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

