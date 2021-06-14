CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 730 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $320.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.83. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

