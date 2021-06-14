CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after buying an additional 2,405,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after buying an additional 2,290,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $11,652,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,468 shares of company stock worth $2,247,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $31.22 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.