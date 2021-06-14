CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $948,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 744,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $126.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.14. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

