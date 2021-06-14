CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.