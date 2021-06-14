CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $746,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,285 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $5,707,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $7,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

APPS stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

