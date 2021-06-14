CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,895 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $143,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $104.89 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 180.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.