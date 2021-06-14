CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,567 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 0.71. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

