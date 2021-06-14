CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 31,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,110.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,909,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,356,776.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, May 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 39,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,810.00.

On Friday, May 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,340.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 45,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00.

On Monday, May 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

TSE:MBA opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$0.84.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

