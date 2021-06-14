Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 37.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.87. 13,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

