Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.30. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

