Civic Trading 16.5% Lower This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Civic coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $182.89 million and approximately $33.66 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.00804995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.22 or 0.07926546 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

