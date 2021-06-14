Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

