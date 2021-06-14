Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $169,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR opened at $32.15 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

