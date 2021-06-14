Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.27.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $314.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

