Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,557 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $80.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.85. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.