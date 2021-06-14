Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 20,330 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of AudioCodes worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $33.43 on Monday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

