Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,944,001.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $99.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.73. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

