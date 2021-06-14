Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 122,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 146,236 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,719,339.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.