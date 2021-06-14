Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCO opened at $2.98 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

