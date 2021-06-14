Cloudbric (CLBK) Market Cap Tops $4.09 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $59,892.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

