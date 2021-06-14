Cloverfields Capital Group LP Boosts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

