Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 282 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Prudential were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Prudential by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Prudential by 13.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

