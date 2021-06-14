CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Bought by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 1.30% of CNB Financial worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CCNE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $403.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

