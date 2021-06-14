Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Earns Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CODA stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $10.05. 3,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,159. The company has a market cap of $108.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 9.66. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.63.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
