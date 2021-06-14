Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Earns Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CODA stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $10.05. 3,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,159. The company has a market cap of $108.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 9.66. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

