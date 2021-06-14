Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post sales of $918.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $935.47 million. Colfax reported sales of $620.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. Colfax has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

