Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,950 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CLMT stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

