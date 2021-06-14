Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,028,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Uniti Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 501,604 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 17,617.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 376,480 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.93 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.