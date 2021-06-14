Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $205,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Andersons by 164.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 336,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Andersons by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 151,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons by 226.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.