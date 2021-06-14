Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGH opened at $32.62 on Monday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

TGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

