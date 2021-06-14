Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,701 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE:LEV opened at $19.76 on Monday. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

