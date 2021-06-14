Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MILE. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $10.12 on Monday. Metromile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85.

MILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.