Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 276,339 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 300.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $35,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.04. 33,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,069. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

