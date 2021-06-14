Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 70,989 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 70,989 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.41% of Cheniere Energy worth $75,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,771 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,904,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.43. 23,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.