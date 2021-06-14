Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 29,229 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.64. 274,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,854,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $265.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

