Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 300,810 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 295.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,810 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $30,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

D stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 111,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

