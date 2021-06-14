Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,492. The company has a market capitalization of $173.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

