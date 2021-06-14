Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 200.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

QCOM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.53. 204,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

