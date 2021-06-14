Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 44,638 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,638 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.12% of TC Energy worth $55,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TC Energy by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after buying an additional 10,980,186 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,566,000 after buying an additional 458,467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TC Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,605,000 after buying an additional 353,376 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. 34,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,299. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

