Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director Sells $489,825.00 in Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CYH opened at $16.15 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after buying an additional 708,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

