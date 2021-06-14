Comparing ProPhase Labs (PRPH) & Its Competitors

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) is one of 837 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ProPhase Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ProPhase Labs and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProPhase Labs Competitors 4616 17619 38797 766 2.58

ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.63%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.13%. Given ProPhase Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -0.93% 12.01% 6.70% ProPhase Labs Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Risk & Volatility

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs’ rivals have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $14.51 million -$2.13 million -32.00 ProPhase Labs Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.61

ProPhase Labs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProPhase Labs. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; and offers SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation PCR tests through saliva and nasal swab methods, as well as other respiratory pathogen panel testing services, including Influenza A and B, and others. It serves consumer products companies, as well as large national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

