Comparing QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -1,084.65% Allianz 5.73% 10.41% 0.80%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QDM International and Allianz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Allianz 1 5 5 0 2.36

Volatility and Risk

QDM International has a beta of -3.88, meaning that its share price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and Allianz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Allianz $160.43 billion 0.68 $7.78 billion N/A N/A

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allianz beats QDM International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

