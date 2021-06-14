Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

