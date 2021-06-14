Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

