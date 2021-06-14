CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post $247.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.10 million and the highest is $254.52 million. CONMED reported sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Insiders have sold 81,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,648,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after purchasing an additional 329,938 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 703.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after purchasing an additional 568,055 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 118.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after buying an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.61. CONMED has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $146.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

