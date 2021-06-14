Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Consolidated Water worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 33.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $482,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $696,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 12.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 188,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.