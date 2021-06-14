Contrasting DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) & Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Life Storage and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 2 4 0 2.67 DiamondRock Hospitality 2 4 4 0 2.20

Life Storage presently has a consensus price target of $93.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.15%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $8.48, indicating a potential downside of 18.43%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Volatility and Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $616.77 million 13.39 $151.57 million $3.97 27.07 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 7.29 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -24.74

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 25.33% 7.15% 3.57% DiamondRock Hospitality -262.15% -30.71% -16.54%

Summary

Life Storage beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

